Head out to Pinkk Sugars this V-Day to immerse in the hues of love both in and out of your plate. They will be celebrating V-Day throughout the week with exclusive dishes like Truffle Fries with Cheesy Dip, Pinkk’s Mezze, Blue Pea Tre Formaggi and so on. There will be an array of special desserts too. Rs. 1200 for two. 11am onwards.