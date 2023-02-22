Enjoy 'Om-Mani-Padme-Hum' & Svarupa & Vyakta' at KCC this weekend

This weekend, people of the City of Joy are going to witness an outstanding World Premiere of the globally recognised dance shows, Om-Mani-Padme-Hum and Svarupa-Vyakta by celebrated dancer, choreographer and teacher Stefano Fardelli. Through Om Mani Padme Hum the artiste is going to portray the history and rituals of the Tibetan Buddhists of the Yellow Hat Order with a particular connection to Shaolin monks. In this particular performance the audience is going to view Umberto Gesi (Italy), Tejaswini Loundo (India), Marco Hernandez (Mexico), and Jesus Rea (Bolivia) on stage.

On the other hand, Svarupa-Vyakta will be presented before the viewers after the premiere of Om Mani Padme Hum. Svarupa & Vyakta is influenced by Stefano's visit to Varanasi whose vibrant culture and wonderful ambience have made a lasting impression. The artiste is going to highlight the same concept in this upcoming on stage performance. Svarupa-Vyakta will present the artists Marco Hernandez (Mexico) and Jesus Rea (Bolivia) illustrating before the audience.

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Anandapur

When: February 25-26, 6-8 pm