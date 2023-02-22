Savour the flavours of Kashmir at the Kashmiri Food Fest at The Westin

The Paradise on Earth, Kashmiri cuisine is one of the top reasons people travel to the region for. To make Kolkata gourmands taste a slice of the valley, The Westin Kolkata in collaboration with Chef Tariq Parray from Kashmir has designed a menu to give the true taste of Kashmir.

The experiential buffet will begin with a sip of popular and hot Kashmiri Kahwa, perfect for the weather and indulge in the flavours of the region. From the rich Roganjosh, the delicate Saffron red broth of Rista (meatballs), to the creamy gravy of Gushtaba, the simple slow cooked Waza murgh, the succulent lamb Tabaq maaz displayed live, the typical Kashmiri Razma, the quintessential Butt Haakh, Dum aloo, Pulao to the popular and much-loved dessert of the region Kong Firin, the spread has to all.



Where : Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Rajarhat

When: Till February 26

Price: Buffet dinner @ Rs 2199++

Saturday and Sunday brunch @ Rs 2299++