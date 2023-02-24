A memorial concert for sarod maestro Kalyan Mukherjea to be held at GD Birla Sabhaghar
A memorial concert honouring the legacy of sarod maestro Kalyan Mukherjea and Shahjahanpur Gharana has been organised at the G D Birla Sabhaghar tomorrow. Head out to the venue for a memorable evening full of classical Hindustani music.
What: Memorial Concert
Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar
When: February 25 (6pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow