A memorial concert for sarod maestro Kalyan Mukherjea to be held at GD Birla Sabhaghar

A memorial concert honouring the legacy of sarod maestro Kalyan Mukherjea and Shahjahanpur Gharana has been organised at the G D Birla Sabhaghar tomorrow. Head out to the venue for a memorable evening full of classical Hindustani music.

What: Memorial Concert

Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar

When: February 25 (6pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow