Indrapramit Roy's solo exhibition Soliloquy to take place at Emami Art

A solo exhibition of the works of artist Indrapramit Roy titled Soliloquy has been organised at Emami Art today onwards. It will put up on display recent watercolours and prints by the artist during pandemic days. The theme reflects the subjective take of the artist on the emotional turmoil the society has gone through during and after the pandemic.

When: February 14 (4pm onwards)