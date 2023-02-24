Ramkripal Namdeo's exhibition on Lata Mangeshkar Chitralatika to be held at ICCR

Veteran artist Ramkripal Namdeo has graced the Limca Book of World Record for all the right reasons as he has immortalized the legendary Lata Mangeshkar through numerous paintings, some of which contain thousands of faces that come together to create a bigger picture. He will be exhibiting his works at ICCR in an exhibition titled Chitralatika.

What: Chitralatika

Where: ICCR

When: February 24- 26

Contact: artistramkripal.com