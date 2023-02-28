Home Events Kolkata

Enjoy a fun garden pop-up of all things Bengal

The event will see demonstrations, workshops and conversations over cups of tea.

A women's day out Back To The Roots, organised by Eathwear is a must-attend to celebrate women and crafts. The event will have crafts runway and demonstrations, live craft workshops, virtual Calcutta tour, book reading with tea, and lots of meaningful conversations.

Where: Earthwear, New Alipore
When: Saturday, March 4, 11 am to 5 pm

