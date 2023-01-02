Home Events Kolkata

Sunday Classics Organisation provides a platform for young talents with the third edition of Cascade

The evening will see a special performance by folk singer Meghadri Bhattacharya.

A performance from the last edition

Cascade: Let the Art Flow, organised by Sunday Classics Organisation, is an open platform for all the underexposed yet amazing talents the city has to offer, to provide them a space to perform and showcase their talents to the world. The evening will see a special performance by folk singer Meghadri Bhattacharya, who has performed at a number of events before, like the Kolkata Glitz Award Show, Bangla Sangeet Mela, and so on, and has been an award recipient in different festivals.

What: Cascade: Let the Art Flow

Where: S.O.S Circle. Ballygunge

When: January 7, 5 pm onwards

