SwarDarbar presents a soiree to celebrate Indian Classical Music

SwarDarbar, a non-profit trust built for the betterment of music, will present a soiree as an ode to celebrate Indian Classical Music, The evening will see the performances of maestros like Susmita Chakraborty, Sandip Bhattacharjee and Ustad Mashkoor Ali Khan on vocals, Abhijit Kastho, Sandip Ghosh, Mallar Goswami, Rupak Bhattacharjee and Pandit Samar Saha on Tabla, Sayan Chatterjee, Dilip Biswas and Gourab Chatterjee on Harmonium, Indrayuddh Majumder on Sarod, Pandit Santosh Sant on flute and Sarwar Hussain on Sarangi.

What: Indian Classical Music Concert

Where: Rabindra Sadan

When: January 6, 4 pm onwards