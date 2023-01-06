Behala Classical Festival is back in the city with its 11th edition

One of the city’s biggest classical music festivals- Behala Classical Festival is back with its 11th season at Blind School Ground. The celebration of our cultural repertoire will go on up till January 11 and each of the days will witness revered classical vocalists and instrumentalists come together to make it a success.

What: Behala Classical Festival

Where: Behala Blind School Grounds

When: January 7- 11 (5:30 pm onwards)