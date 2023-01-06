Home Events Kolkata

Brush up your dance skills with Buoyant Performing Arts' workshop 

The training involves learning various vocabulary and techniques

Buoyant Performing Arts is calling out to all professional dancers of the city who wish to brush up their dance skills both practically and theoretically. The training involves learning various vocabulary and techniques of contemporary, modern and ballet dance forms

 

What: Dance Workshop 

Where: Buoyant Performing Arts 

When: December 8 (10am onwards; Every Sunday)

Contact: +91 96749 79277

