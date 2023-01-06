Brush up your dance skills with Buoyant Performing Arts' workshop
The training involves learning various vocabulary and techniques
Raima Ganguly | 06th January 2023
Buoyant Performing Arts is calling out to all professional dancers of the city who wish to brush up their dance skills both practically and theoretically. The training involves learning various vocabulary and techniques of contemporary, modern and ballet dance forms
What: Dance Workshop
Where: Buoyant Performing Arts
When: December 8 (10am onwards; Every Sunday)
Contact: +91 96749 79277