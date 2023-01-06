Home Events Kolkata

Celebrate winter offerings at Kolkata Kettle

The carnival will take place at Ballygunge Maidan 

Winters are meant for fairs and carnivals of all sorts and Kolkata Kettle has taken this opportunity to curate its latest edition on Ballygunge Maidan. The fair will host a number of craft stalls, Fashion Boulevard, farmers’ market, wedding solutions and counters by famous Kolkata cafes

 

What: Kolkata Kettle

Where: Ballygunge Maidan

When: January 12- 13 (10am onwards)

