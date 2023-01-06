Celebrate winter offerings at Kolkata Kettle
The carnival will take place at Ballygunge Maidan
Winters are meant for fairs and carnivals of all sorts and Kolkata Kettle has taken this opportunity to curate its latest edition on Ballygunge Maidan. The fair will host a number of craft stalls, Fashion Boulevard, farmers’ market, wedding solutions and counters by famous Kolkata cafes
What: Kolkata Kettle
Where: Ballygunge Maidan
When: January 12- 13 (10am onwards)