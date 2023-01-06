Khai Khai Food Festival is back with its third edition
Browse through numerous food stalls put up by famous restaurants, home chefs and bakeries
Raima Ganguly Published : 06th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 06th January 2023 12:00 AM
Begin the New Year in a gastronomically delightful manner as the city is about to witness the third edition of the Khai Khai Food Festival at Triangular Park. Browse through numerous food stalls put up by famous restaurants, home chefs and bakeries.
What: Khai Khai Food Festival
When: January 12- 15
Where: Triangular Park
Contact: +91 96743 38666