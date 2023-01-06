Home Events Kolkata

Khai Khai Food Festival is back with its third edition

Browse through numerous food stalls put up by famous restaurants, home chefs and bakeries

Begin the New Year in a gastronomically delightful manner as the city is about to witness the third edition of the Khai Khai Food Festival at Triangular Park. Browse through numerous food stalls put up by famous restaurants, home chefs and bakeries.

What: Khai Khai Food Festival

When: January 12- 15

Where: Triangular Park

Contact: +91 96743 38666

