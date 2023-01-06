Witness magnificent photographs from all around the world at CAS Photo Academy's first international exhibition
The exhibition will be held at Gallery Gold from January 7th onwards
Raima Ganguly Published : 06th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 06th January 2023 12:00 AM
CAS Photo Academy is set to host their first International Photo Exhibition of the year with more than 120 frames from thirty countries. Head to Gallery Gold for this three-day display of unique aesthetics from artists worldwide.
What: International Photo Exhibition
Where: Gallery Gold
When: January 7- 9
Contact: +91 98307 14612