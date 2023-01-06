Home Events Kolkata

Witness magnificent photographs from all around the world at CAS Photo Academy's first international exhibition

The exhibition will be held at Gallery Gold from January 7th onwards

Raima Ganguly Published :  06th January 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  06th January 2023 12:00 AM
CAS Photo Academy is set to host their first International Photo Exhibition of the year with more than 120 frames from thirty countries. Head to Gallery Gold for this three-day display of unique aesthetics from artists worldwide.

What: International Photo Exhibition

Where: Gallery Gold

When: January 7- 9

Contact: +91 98307 14612

