Know more about rare rocks and Fossils at Indian Museum
The event will be guided by retired geologist Pradip Sengupta
Raima Ganguly Published : 13th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 13th January 2023 12:00 AM
Head out to the iconic Indian Museum this winter for a geological affair guided by retired geologist Pradip Sengupta where you will get to know more about rare rocks, minerals and fossils. Winters are all about exploring and enhancing your knowledge about rare stuff, and this might just be the perfect opportunity for you to engage in something different. January 17. 2pm onwards. 033 2252 1790