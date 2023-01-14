Go glam with the best of beauty & fashion at 85 Lansdowne
This might be the perfect stop for your next wedding party.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 14th January 2023 05:00 PM | Published : | 14th January 2023 05:00 PM
Multi-designer store 85 Lansdowne is all set to showcase jewels by Queenie, stunning party wear by Shantnu & Nikhil, fashionable bags by Fenasia and skincare by Dr Dinyar Workingboxwalla at Kolkata. This might be the perfect stop for your next wedding party.
Where: 85 Lansdowne, Sarat Bose Road
When: January 16-17, 11 am-7.30 pm