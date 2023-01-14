Home Events Kolkata

Go glam with the best of beauty & fashion at 85 Lansdowne

This might be the perfect stop for your next wedding party.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  14th January 2023 05:00 PM   |   Published :   |  14th January 2023 05:00 PM
Multi-designer store 85 Lansdowne is all set to showcase jewels by Queenie, stunning party wear by Shantnu & Nikhil, fashionable bags by Fenasia and skincare by Dr Dinyar Workingboxwalla at Kolkata. This might be the perfect stop for your next wedding party. 

Where: 85 Lansdowne, Sarat Bose Road

When: January 16-17, 11 am-7.30 pm

