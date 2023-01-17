Taste some Punjabi goodness this season at Effingut

Lohri might be long gone, but that doesn't necessarily mean the gustatory celebrations have. Winter is still going strong in the city, and if you are looking to try out some authentic Punjabi delights while the lingering festive vibes are still on, head out to Effingut. They have introduced a month- long special menu that comprises of specialties such as Bhuttian di Kebab, Bhatti da Murg Tikka, Kukkad Makhanwala, Pindi Channa aur Amritsari Kulcha to name a few. For a sweet conclusion do not miss out on the classic Gajar ka Halwa with Rabdi. Wash the spices down with some season special cocktails such as Vodka Shikanji, Masala Rum and Coke and Patiala Sour.

Price for two: Rs. 1500+ taxes

On till January 31