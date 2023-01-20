The 71st Dover Lane Music Conference to kick off soon
This four day classical music revelry will bring together stalwarts
Raima Ganguly
The Dover Lane Music Conference doesn’t require any new introduction as it is the annual classical music saga of the city held from night till morning, that brings together stalwarts from all around the country. The 71st Annual Conference will go on for four days and will see classical vocalists, instrumentalists and dancers coming together to make it a success. Up till January 25th. doverlanemusicconference.org