The Canisters' to host a pop-up festival named 'U' & Bazaar

If you are looking to stock up on fashion and home décor items we suggest you head out to ‘U’ & Bazaar due to be held at The Canisters’ latest outlet on Kalikapur Road. The two day pop-up festival will host a number of homegrown labels like CHATIM, Trixoo Arena and Anuradha’s Home Made Cakes. January 21- 22. 2pm onwards. +91 86177 12291