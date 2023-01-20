The Canisters' to host a pop-up festival named 'U' & Bazaar
Homegrown labels like CHATIM, Trixoo Arena, Anuradha's Home Made Cakes, Olokkhi Art and Giftocraft will put up stalls
Raima Ganguly Published : 20th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 20th January 2023 12:00 AM
If you are looking to stock up on fashion and home décor items we suggest you head out to ‘U’ & Bazaar due to be held at The Canisters’ latest outlet on Kalikapur Road. The two day pop-up festival will host a number of homegrown labels like CHATIM, Trixoo Arena and Anuradha’s Home Made Cakes. January 21- 22. 2pm onwards. +91 86177 12291