Ilish Truly Bong celebrates winters with a Pithe Puli Utsav

Ilish Truly Bong on Park Street is known for its lip smacking Bengali offerings. How could they miss one of the most awaited rituals of Bengal by not curating a special festival dedicated to pithey-puli? The Bengali diner keeps up with the age old tradition of Baromashe Tero Parbon and to celebrate the lingering festivities of Poush Shonkranti they have organised a Pithe Puli Utsav displaying traditional recipes such as

Patisapta, Kheer Patisapta, Satpuri pitha, Doodh Puli, Seddhyo Puli, Gokul pitha, Chitoii pitha, Chitoi pitha. For a more savoury affair, settle for Chitoi Pitha options stirred with pathar kosha mangsho and murgir kosha mangsho to name a few. They also have a special Puli Pithe Platter for a comprehensive, sumptuous affair

What: Pithey Panchali - Pithey Puli Festival

Where: Ilish Truly Bong

When: Up till February 14