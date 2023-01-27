Daydreamer Love Your Cup introduces a host of seasonal beverages

Are you bored of the usual true-toned cafe decor and looking for something more quirky both in an and our of your plate? Daydreamer Love Your Cup on Mudiali Road is one such place that satiates your off-beat preferences, that too without burning a hole in your pocket. The cafe has now introduced an array of seasonal beverages for you to deal with the increasing and unprecedented humidity such as Cheesecake Freak Shake, Brownie Freak Shake, and the quirkiest of all Nolen Gur Cappuccino. Owned by chef cum barista Hasna Das, this cafe has all the more reasons for you to support them since they provide employment to the underprivileged. So wait no more and step into this cafeteria warm with unmatched hospitality and off-the-grid seasonal beverages alongside the usual continental and oriental offerings.

What: Seasonal Beverages

Where: Daydreamer Love Your Cup

When: Up till February

Pocket Pinch: 500 INR for two