Relish Monsoon Downpour Buffet at JW Marriott  

Dig into this coastal cuisine-inspired menu, every Sunday of July 

13th July 2023
The chefs of JW Marriott have curated an extravagant Monsoon Downpour Buffet which would be available every Sunday from 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm throughout July. Inspired by the coastal cuisine the buffet is a mix of British and Bengal flavours comprising dishes like Malabari Fish CurryMillet Soup, and more.

What: Monsoon Downpour Buffet 

Where: JW Marriott Kolkata 

When: Brunch every Sunday of July 

