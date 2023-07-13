Relish Monsoon Downpour Buffet at JW Marriott
Dig into this coastal cuisine-inspired menu, every Sunday of July
Subhadrika Sen | 13th July 2023
The chefs of JW Marriott have curated an extravagant Monsoon Downpour Buffet which would be available every Sunday from 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm throughout July. Inspired by the coastal cuisine the buffet is a mix of British and Bengal flavours comprising dishes like Malabari Fish Curry, Millet Soup, and more.
What: Monsoon Downpour Buffet
Where: JW Marriott Kolkata
When: Brunch every Sunday of July