The Majestic Roar pays tribute to Project Tiger

Come celebrate the elegance and beauty of the majestic Tigers on the eve of International Tiger Day from the comforts of your home. Marking the success of Project Tiger, Korak Basu Creations, on their Facebook page unveils the video titled ‘The Majestic Roar’ which captures the indomitable spirit of India’s Tigers. The video also highlights the success stories of Project Tiger including T-16 and more. The video is conceptualized, written, voiced, and directed by Korak Basu, paintings by Aparna Chaudhuri, Videography by Palash Das, and music by Soumendu Das.

What: The Majestic Roar

When: July 28, 2023, 7 pm

Where: Facebook Page, Korak Basu Creations