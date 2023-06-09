Home Events Kolkata

KCC displays Benodebehari Mukherjee's artworks

On view are the original hand-drawn scroll on Santiniketan and the ceiling mural.

The Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) with Gallery Rasa is hosting Scenes from Santiniketan & Benodebehari’s Handscrolls, an exhibition curated by art historian R. Siva Kumar. The highlights of the exhibition are Mukherjee’s handpainted wall mural and original hand scroll on the Santiniketan landscape.

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), Anandapur

When: Open to all till June 20

