KCC displays Benodebehari Mukherjee's artworks
On view are the original hand-drawn scroll on Santiniketan and the ceiling mural.
Subhadrika Sen Published : 09th June 2023 12:45 AM | Published : | 09th June 2023 12:45 AM
The Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) with Gallery Rasa is hosting Scenes from Santiniketan & Benodebehari’s Handscrolls, an exhibition curated by art historian R. Siva Kumar. The highlights of the exhibition are Mukherjee’s handpainted wall mural and original hand scroll on the Santiniketan landscape.
Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), Anandapur
When: Open to all till June 20