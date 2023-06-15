 Exhibition on Shanu Lahiri to mark her artistic prowess

Art lovers here is your chance to head over and see the curated works of artist Shanu Lahiri in Kolkata. The exhibition titled, Shanu Lahiri transitions & intersections will be inaugurated at Gallery Art Frequencies on Park Street on June 16. The exhibition curated by Vinayak Pasricha, who is an art curator, educationist, and writer will explore the artistic practice of Lahiri. It will mark her 10-year death anniversary and is being hosted on Park Street which she frequented enough and had one of her exhibitions in 1955. The opening will also see art historian Tapati Guha-Thakurta provide a walk-through and deliver a lecture. A publication on Lahiri will be unveiled on the occasion as well. The exhibition is open to all.

Date: June 16 (inauguration) – June 30

Time: 5:30 pm (inauguration); 2 pm – 7 pm (Sundays closed)

Venue: Gallery Art Frequencies

Address: Celica Park, 3rd Floor, Development House, 24 Park Street, Kolkata 16