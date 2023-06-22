Bichitrorupini to explore nuances of emotions
Bichitrorupini, presented by Picasso Art & Culture, and conceptualised by Srovonti Bandopadhyay explores how human emotions at every stage of life can change human perceptions, relationships. Emotions can be varied... Love, death, jealousy. Three stalwarts in their own fields will unfold it for the audience. How singer Lily Islam experiences it through music, or how actor Sohini Sengupta sees it through her personal life, or how Rabindranath Tagore bridges Srovonti's passion for music and profession, we get to know it all. The event will be accompanied by ace musicians Pandit Biplab Mondal, Subrata Mukhopadhyay and Amlan Halder.
What: Bichitrorupini
Where: Uttam Mancha, Hazra
When: June 25, 6.30 pm onwards
Details on insider.in