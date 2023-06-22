Home Events Kolkata

Bichitrorupini to explore nuances of emotions

Three stalwarts in their own fields will unfold it for the audience.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  22nd June 2023 06:45 PM   |   Published :   |  22nd June 2023 06:45 PM
(L-R) Srovonti Bandopadhyay, LiLy Islam, Sohini Sengupta

(L-R) Srovonti Bandopadhyay, LiLy Islam, Sohini Sengupta. Photo sourced from Srovonti's FB profile

Bichitrorupini, presented by Picasso Art & Culture, and conceptualised by Srovonti Bandopadhyay explores how human emotions at every stage of life can change human perceptions, relationships. Emotions can be varied... Love, death, jealousy. Three stalwarts in their own fields will unfold it for the audience. How singer Lily Islam experiences it through music, or how actor Sohini Sengupta sees it through her personal life, or how Rabindranath Tagore bridges Srovonti's passion for music and profession, we get to know it all. The event will be accompanied by ace musicians Pandit Biplab Mondal, Subrata Mukhopadhyay and Amlan Halder.

What: Bichitrorupini

Where: Uttam Mancha, Hazra

When: June 25, 6.30 pm onwards

Details on insider.in

TAGS
Bichitrorupini Srovonti Bandopadhyay Lily Islam Sohini Sengupta

Comments