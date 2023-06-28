Taj Mahal Ka Udghatan to be staged on June 30

Brace yourself for a comic performance presented by Padatik Theatre named ‘ Taj Mahal Ka Udghatan’. Based on a play written by Ajay Shukla, the performance is all about Aurangzeb trying to complete the construction of Shah Jahan’s dream project The Taj Mahal in 21st century. The Mughal Emperor faces people’s movements, threats from the opposition, election, red-tapeism, and his begums in his attempt to complete The Taj Mahal. Directed by Vinay Sharma it stars Palash Chaturvedi, Rohit Basfore, Balram Jha, Pramit Pratim Ghosh, Sumit Goswami, Paraangad Shaw, Afridi Hussain, Puspita Patra, and Reetik Singh.

What: Theatre

When: June 30, 2023; 7 pm

Where: Padatik Little Theatre II

Address: 6/7 AJC Bose Road, Kolkata (Near Kalamandir Bus Stop)

Language: Hindusthani

Tickets: Whatsapp 8584066230 / Call 9830059978