Music sensation Akhil Sachdeva to perform in Kolkata

Get ready for an electrifying musical experience as Nasha Boy, Akhil Sachdeva, the acclaimed singer, composer, and music director hits the stage at What's in d Name? Prepare to be mesmerized by his soulful tunes and dance to the groovy beats.

What: Music Concert

Who: Akhil Sachdeva

Where: What's in d Name?

When: July 1, 2023

Tickets: insider.in