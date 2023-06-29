Home Events Kolkata

Music sensation Akhil Sachdeva to perform in Kolkata

Groove to the beats of ‘ Nasha Boy’ in Whats in d Name?

Published :  29th June 2023 11:59 PM
Akhil Sachdeva comes to town

Get ready for an electrifying musical experience as Nasha Boy, Akhil Sachdeva, the acclaimed singer, composer, and music director hits the stage at What's in d Name? Prepare to be mesmerized by his soulful tunes and dance to the groovy beats. 

What: Music Concert 

Who: Akhil Sachdeva

Where: What's in d Name? 

When: July 1, 2023 

Tickets: insider.in 

 

