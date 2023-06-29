Music sensation Akhil Sachdeva to perform in Kolkata
Groove to the beats of ‘ Nasha Boy’ in Whats in d Name?
Get ready for an electrifying musical experience as Nasha Boy, Akhil Sachdeva, the acclaimed singer, composer, and music director hits the stage at What's in d Name? Prepare to be mesmerized by his soulful tunes and dance to the groovy beats.
What: Music Concert
Who: Akhil Sachdeva
Where: What's in d Name?
When: July 1, 2023
Tickets: insider.in