The Bakstage Gourmet to celebrate Holi with a mouthwatering menu

Head out to the happening place to taste some gorgeous Thandais, Kesariya Lassi, Dahi Bhalla, Puran Poli, Kheer and Rasmalai

Raima Ganguly Published :  03rd March 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  03rd March 2023 12:00 AM
The revamped Bakstage Gourmet at Sector V is prepping up to host Holi festivities in full swing, and to add brownie points to the revelry they have introduced an exclusive Holi menu that includes every delight that defines the festival of colours. Head out to the happening place to taste some gorgeous Thandais, Kesariya Lassi, Dahi Bhalla, Puran Poli, Kheer and Rasmalai. There will be all inclusive dedicated thalis too for vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

 

What: Holi Menu 

 

Where: The Bakstage Gourmet 

 

When: March 8 

 

Contact: Instagram: @bakstagegourmet

