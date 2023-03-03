The Bakstage Gourmet to celebrate Holi with a mouthwatering menu

The revamped Bakstage Gourmet at Sector V is prepping up to host Holi festivities in full swing, and to add brownie points to the revelry they have introduced an exclusive Holi menu that includes every delight that defines the festival of colours. Head out to the happening place to taste some gorgeous Thandais, Kesariya Lassi, Dahi Bhalla, Puran Poli, Kheer and Rasmalai. There will be all inclusive dedicated thalis too for vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

What: Holi Menu

Where: The Bakstage Gourmet

When: March 8