Premium footwear brand Oceedee to exhibit at JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata
Head out to JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata for the exclusive exhibition
Raima Ganguly Published : 17th March 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 17th March 2023 12:00 AM
Modern Indian footwear brand Oceedee is known for making handcrafted wonders for you to step out in style. They are travelling to Kolkata, all the way from Noida this weekend to showcase their footwear for city fashionistas. Head out to JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata for the exclusive exhibition.
What: Oceedee Exhibition
Where: JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata
When: March 17-18 (11am onwards)