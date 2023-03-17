Premium footwear brand Oceedee to exhibit at JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata

Modern Indian footwear brand Oceedee is known for making handcrafted wonders for you to step out in style. They are travelling to Kolkata, all the way from Noida this weekend to showcase their footwear for city fashionistas. Head out to JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata for the exclusive exhibition.

What: Oceedee Exhibition

Where: JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata

When: March 17-18 (11am onwards)