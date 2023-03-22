Senco Gold & Diamonds launches Padaboli-II with a unique exhibition

Senco Gold & Diamonds launches Padaboli- II Edition through an exhibition at Gallery Gold. The exhibition will be a unique one, with the jewellery exhibition blended with an exclusive range of handwoven sarees. The exhibition inaugurated on Thursday, March 23 will be inaugurated by Joita Sen, director, Senco Gold & Diamonds; singer Lopamudra Mitra; Jayati Mukherjee, Senior Faculty, jewellery designing, NIFT Kolkata and Anamika Debnath, Senior Faculty, Textile, NIFT, Kolkata.

What: Jewellery exhibition by Senco Gold & Diamonds

Where: Gallery Gold, Rabindra Sarovar

When: March 23-26