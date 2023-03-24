Home Events Kolkata

Exhibition titled Playing Through My Senses to be exhibited at Nakshatra Art Gallery

Inaugurated by eminent artist Shuvaprasanna last week, this exhibition captivates your inner child through sculptures and paintings

Nakshatra Art Gallery presents an exclusive drawing and sculpture exhibition titled Playing Through My Senses. Inaugurated by eminent artist Shuvaprasanna last week, this exhibition captivates your inner child through sculptures and paintings by renowned Indian artists such as Amitabha Banerjee, Shuvaprasanna, Akhil Chandra Das and Somnath Chakraborty to name a few. Up till April 14th. 11am onwards.

