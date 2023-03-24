Sonali Ghosal Sarswat Samman 2023 to take place at Oekotton Auditorium

Anubad Patrika and Bhasha Sangshad are jointly organising a unique felicitation ceremony named Sonali Ghosal Sarswat Samman 2023. It will be followed by a cultural soiree in presence of eminent guests such as Sudeshna Roy, Gautam Basu, Abhijit Guha to name a few. Be a part of this cultural revelry. 4pm onwards.

What: Sonali Ghosal Sarswat Samman 2023

Where: Oekotton Auditorium (EJCC)

When: March 25 (4pm onwards)

Contact: +91 97331 66689