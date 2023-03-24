Works of artists Sourav Ghosh and Trina Chatterji to be exhibited at Jogen Chowdhury Centre for Arts

Jogen Chowdhury Centre for Arts is decked up in the colours of an art exhibition titled Rhythmic Nature and Nostalgia. Witness artwork crafted on soras- terracotta discs and board designs by Sourav Ghosh, along with Trina Chatterji’s wonders with papier mache and pen-ink medium. The exhibition will take place at Gallery Charubasona at the venue. Up till April 9th. 3pm onwards.

