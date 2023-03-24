Works of artists Sourav Ghosh and Trina Chatterji to be exhibited at Jogen Chowdhury Centre for Arts
Raima Ganguly Published : 24th March 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 24th March 2023 12:00 AM
Jogen Chowdhury Centre for Arts is decked up in the colours of an art exhibition titled Rhythmic Nature and Nostalgia. Witness artwork crafted on soras- terracotta discs and board designs by Sourav Ghosh, along with Trina Chatterji’s wonders with papier mache and pen-ink medium. The exhibition will take place at Gallery Charubasona at the venue. Up till April 9th. 3pm onwards.
What: Rhythmic Nature and Nostalgia
Where: Gallery Charubasona, Jogen Chowdhury Centre for Arts
When: Up till April 9th (3pm onwards)