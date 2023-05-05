Enjoy flavoursome workdays with Hanglaatherium's Weekday Biryani Buffet

Whether it’s a team lunch with colleagues, a family feast or just an unplanned but long-due get-together with your childhood buddies, one can never really go wrong with buffets. Keeping this in mind, Hanglaatherium brings you a special Weekday Biryani Buffet that will surely satisfy your hunger pangs. The buffet includes endless options from succulent and juicy veg and non-veg starters, delicious main courses and indulgent desserts.

Where: Hanglaatherium, Lake Gardens

When: Monday-Friday 1-4 pm

Price:: Rs 499+