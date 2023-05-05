Indulge in a dramatic presentation of Saiyaara by Juhi Babbar Soni

Indulge in a dramatic presentation at Kolkata Centre for Creativity and GD Birla Sabhaghar, showcasing different shades of a modern Indian woman. With the story of Saiyaara, Juhi Babbar Soni aims at encouraging all those female survivors, fighters and achievers, while allowing the audience to see life, through the eyes of a modern-day woman who dares to dream, despite the hardships of life and societal barriers. The story of a passionate, urban and undaunted woman is sure to arouse a sense of empowerment within many.

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity of May 5, GD Birla Sabhaghar on May 6.