Kick off your Saturday night Farhan Akhtar performing live at Hard Rock Cafe

Kick off your Saturday night on a high note with Bollywood director-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar and his band delivering an electrifying performance at the Hard Rock Cafe. Don’t miss the chance to witness the spectacular moment of Farhan performing live in front of you and your friends, while you munch on to the signature dishes and enjoy some heady cocktails.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street

When: May 6, 9 pm onwards

Details on insider.in