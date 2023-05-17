The Broadway Hotel to show tribute to Bob Dylan this Sunday

Indulge in an amplified eve on this Sunday, May 21, as The Broadway Hotel gears up to pay tribute to the legend Bob Dylan, in anticipation of his birthday. The beanfeast will raise a toast to "Mr Tambourine Man", by Bob Dylan. Get ready for an unforgettable evening with scrumptious foods and refreshing drinks as mood uplifters. Enjoy the greatest classic Rockstar's iconic numbers while taking a sip of your favourite drink. Unplug your exhausted soul this Sunday and engulf yourself in the musical aura of Dylan hits reverently rendered by prominent artistes like Errol & Stu, Bibhubrata Acharjee, Rahul Guha Roy, Durjoy Choudhury, and MOJO. With free entry for all, this is a great opportunity for all patrons to explore this magnificent event marking the annual Bob Dylan tribute and relax with their friends and family.

Where: The Broadway Hotel, Bowbazar

When: Sunday, May 21, 7 pm onwards