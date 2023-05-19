Home Events Kolkata

Enjoy summer special menu at Cafe Offbeat Up There

The menu will be  available throughout the summer months.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  19th May 2023 01:24 AM   |   Published :   |  19th May 2023 01:24 AM
A dish from the summer menu

The Summer Special Menu at Café Offbeat Up There is a collection of seven preparations specially designed to beat the summer heat. Patrons can savour dishes like the Watermelon feta salad, Classic couscous salad (veg/grilled chicken), Veg 99, Gongura chilly chicken dry, and Thin crust mango pizza, among others that will be available throughout the summer months.

Where: Café Offbeat Up There, Topsia

Price for 2: Rs 800+

