Indulge yourself in a delicious adventure with Cheesserted's Summer Dessert Masterclass
Explore the world of yummy baked goods with Cheesserted's Summer Dessert Masterclass only at The Kitchenette, this Saturday. Witness the secrets behind creating two delicious eggless mango desserts - the Eggless Mango Tres Leches and Eggless Mango Cheesecake, get unfolded. Gather with your squad to experience a sweet aromatic journey, and let the baker inside you unleash. If you are a dessert lover as well as passionate about cooking and baking, then this delightful adventure brimming with flavours and textures will leave you awed.
What: Cheesserted’s Summer Dessert Masterclass
Where: The Kitchenette, 1 Rawdon street, Kolkata.
When: May 20, Saturday, 3- 5 pm
Charges: Rs 2750