Explore ‘reading’ objects with Preethi Athreya’s INHERITAGE 

The dancer –choreographer presents her travelling exhibition in Kolkata from Nov 23

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  22nd November 2023 05:26 PM   |   Published :   |  22nd November 2023 05:26 PM
Contemporary dancer-choreographer Preethi Athreya brings her travelling exhibition INHERITAGE to Kolkata. With a unique concept of ‘reading’ objects and a performance installation, the exhibition is not to be missed. Organised by Prakriti Foundation, Think Arts Festival, and Pickle Factory Foundation from November 23-25 at the Goethe- Institut Max Mueller Bhavan, the event would see discussions, performances, and workshops along with the display.

Join Preethi and Vikram Iyenger on November 23 for a conversation about her work and contemporary dance from 7 pm onwards. On November 24, she will conduct a workshop BELONGING/S which would express objects as sources of creative expression and how to ‘read’ them from 5 pm onwards.  November 25 will see a solo performance by Preethi from 7:30 pm onwards.

The event is open to all.

What: INHERITAGE

When: November 23-25, 2023

Where: Goethe Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan

