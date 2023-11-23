 Listen to Agnee live at Hard Rock Cafe

Groove to the tunes of AGNEE as they take over the Hard Rock Café on Park Street for a musical evening on November 25, 2023. The celebrated Indian band will be performing for the Kolkata audience and it is one show that should not be missed. Gather your music-loving friends and go straight for a musical blast. Also munch on signature dishes and drinks like classic nachos, Jumbo Veg Platter, Spicy Chicken Drumstick, Purple Haze, and the lot. Tickets are available on insider. in

What: AGNEE

When: November 25, 2023, 9 pm onwards

Where: Hard Rock Café, Park Street

For Reservation Call: +91 33-48108563