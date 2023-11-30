Art Haat 2023 to open on December 1

Arts Acre Foundations's much-awaited Art Haat 2023 is all set to begin from Friday, December 1. This year, the annual art fair has some stunning surprises for all you art connoisseurs, for sure. Apart from the fair and festival, the month-long exhibition of paintings, sculptures and graphics will also be held at the Arts Acre museum. You may also catch around 15 young artist painting live canvas, at the premises.

When: Fair and Festival- December 1-4, 3-8 pm, Sunday- Noon to 8 pm

The exhibition will be on till December 31

Where: Arts Acre Foundation, AA III, F-30 Newtown