Set off on a culinary journey with the Uncletomz Malabar Food Festival

Are you up for some Malabar cuisine? Then do not miss out on the pre-curated Uncletomz Malabar Food Festival on October 15, 2023. Head over for a delicious lunch with your band of foodies and enjoy pork roast, Kerala Beef Fry, Thoran, Malabar Prawn Curry, and much more. Organised by The Calcutta Gastronomes and The Olde House Eatery this culinary journey to Malabar will definitely be unforgettable for your taste buds.

What: Uncletomz Malabar Food Festival

When: October 15, 2023; 1 pm – 3 pm

Where: The Olde House Eatery

Price: Rs 825+ (for a set meal) per person; additional preparations will be chargeable extra

To Register: 9830014934