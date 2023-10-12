Festive events that cannot be missed 

Here's what you can do around the city this festive season

Here's a last minute check on some pre-festive events that you can head to.

Goddess on View

Visit Waypoint Café to experience a wholesome visual experience of the arrival and departure of the Goddess through an exhibition of photographs by Naveen Kishore. The Green Room of the Goddess series shot in 2003 would be up for display between 8 am to 10 pm till October 31.

Durga Puja Soiree

In the mood to immerse yourself in an evening of musical soiree right before Durga Puja? Head over to Rabindra Sadan to listen to the melodious voices of singing stalwarts like Haimanti Shukla, Raghab Chattopadhyay, Manomoy Bhattacharya, and others. The show starts at 5:30 pm on October 13. Tickets are available on bookmyshow . in

The Five Devis

On the divine occasion of Mahalaya, comes the grand premiere of the theatre Panchphoron at Girish Mancha which highlights the in-depth journey of the five divine women of Indian mythology- Kunti, Ahalya, Draupadi, Mandodari and Tara. Presented by Chakdah Natyojan and directed by Suranjana Dasgupta it is written by Sharmila Maitra. The theatre is from 6:30 pm onwards on Oct 14. Tickets are available at thirdbell. in

Classical Jugalbandi

Brace yourselves for an evening of Indian classical music with Arnab Bhattacharya playing the Sarod and Rohen Bose on the tabla. Head over to Wisdom Tree Café on October 20 from 7:30 pm onwards. Entry is free and open to all.

Jazzy Tunes

Lazy Pockets and Friends come to Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club from on October 18, 8 pm onwards to make you sway to their tunes. The band performs jazz fusion, Indian classical music, funk, and original tunes by Rohan Chakraborty on guitars, Mousumi Datta on bass and vocals, and Swarnavo Datta on drums. Tickets are available on insider . in

B-Praak Ready

You have heard his Shershaah track on loop but now it’s time to hear him live at the Calcutta Boating & Hotel Resorts (Orchid Banquet). Keep your Navami plans locked and attend B Praak’s concert in Kolkata. Gather your music-loving friends and head over to the venue on October 23 from 5:30 pm onwards. Tickets are available at insider . in