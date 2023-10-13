Home Events Kolkata

Head over to Monkey Bar and party with DJ Arcane

Do not forget to sip and taste the signature dishes as well

Join DJ Arcane at Monkey Bar for a techno-filled pre-puja party featuring signature dishes and drinks like Mobar Ribs, Butterfly Paneer, Fiery Wings, Sip Me Tender, and Copper Monkey

DJ Arcane

If you are up for some pre-puja party, then head over to Monkey Bar where DJ Arcane takes over during its latest space Session. Enjoy this fun and techno-filled night along with some signature dishes and drinks including Mobar Ribs, Butterfly Paneer, Fiery Wings, Sip Me Tender, Copper Monkey, and more. So gather your party friends and head over to Monkey Bar this weekend.

What: DJ Arcane takeover at Monkey Bar

Where: 901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017

When: October 14, 2023; 9 pm – 2 am  

Price for two (approx.): Rs 2000 + (with alcohol) | Rs 1400 + (without alcohol)

For Booking: +91 8420309813

