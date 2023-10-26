Check out what will keep Kolkata busy in the coming weeks

Here's a sneak peek of events that you can participate in, when in Kolkata, in the following weeks.

Festive menu

Head over to 99 on Southern Avenue to gorge on some pocket-friendly limited edition festive menu. From Chicken Drumstick to Mushroom Salt & Pepper; from Chilli Fish to Chole Bhature and Combo meals, all are available. Get your Bijoya gang together and make way for a treat. Available till October 31.

Puja Adda Menu

If continental and world cuisine is your choice then do not miss out on the extravagant festive menu at The Bhawanipur House. Make memories over good food and do not forget to taste their signature dishes like Savory Garlic Toast, Cheese Fondue Platter, Tuscan Potato or the indulgent Peri Peri Fries, Pollo Liazo, Spaghetti Aglio Olio . Top it off with desserts like Rich chocolate Brownie or Apple Crumble Tart. Reservation: 9051413136 / 9051413138.

Solving the Crisis

Theatre lovers can head over to watch Dhansiri’s production Crisis happening at Shishir Mancha on October 27. Directed by Subhankar Guha and written by Bidyut Sankar Biswas the play is all about the protagonists finding themselves in a crisis and how it is solved. So book your tickets for the show which starts at 6:30 pm from thirdbell .in

Memories and Art

Head over to Emami Art for an art exhibition by Suman Dey titled ‘The Lost Fragrance of Memory’. This solo exhibition showcases large scale, non –figurative and poetic works which have been made by the artist for over five years. The exhibition is on view from 11 am to 7 pm till December 30, 2023. It is free and open to all; Sundays closed.

Live Music and Fun

In the mood for some live music? Check out Arunava playing Live at the Hard Rock Café from 9 pm onwards on October 27. Lighten up your mood with some contemporary music and of course don’t forget to munch on some signature Hard Rock Café dishes and drinks. Tickets are available at insider. in

The Comic Poet

Manhar Seth makes a stop in Kolkata on October 28 while touring the country with his show Main Shayar Toh Nahi. Witness his show which is a perfect amalgamation of comedy and poetry at the GD Birla Sabhaghar. Keep yourselves free from 7 pm onwards and get the tickets today. Tickets are available at bookmyshow .com

Comic timings

Courtesy: Instagram/ Madhur Virli

Comedian Madhur Virli is here to steal your heart with his comic punches and witty lines. Make a note in your schedules for Nov 4 at Ideapod Coworking space from 7 pm onwards and head over with your gang. Tickets are available from bookmyshow.com