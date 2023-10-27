Vocalist Francis Lepcha pays a tribute to 90s boy bands
Get ready to hear pop artiste Francis Lepcha pay a tribute to the 90s boy bands for Generation X at Wisdom Tree Café. The singer who had been the lead vocals for bands like Barefoot and Trishul is set to transport the audience to an era gone by which is music yet again. Keeping in tandem with the fact that both Ronan Keating and Westlife will be performing in Bangalore this November, Lepcha pays tribute to them in Kolkata.
Who: Francis Lepcha
What: A tribute to the 90s boy bands
Where: Wisdom Tree Cafe
When: October 28, 7 pm onwards
Entry is free and open to all