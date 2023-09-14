Art and Photography exhibition hosted at ICCR from Sep 14-16
Displaying artists Prajna Dutta and Sonali Sarkar fuse photographs and poems
Subhadrika Sen Published : 14th September 2023 11:20 AM | Published : | 14th September 2023 11:20 AM
All art and photography lovers, here is your chance to see the unique amalgamation of poetry and photography through the art and photography exhibition organised by Anthellion School of Art titled Harmony. With displays from inter-disciplinary artiste Prajna Dutta and photographer Sonali Sarkar, the exhibition at Nandalal Bose Gallery at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) promises to be a visual and literary treat emitting emotions through effortless narratives. It is sure not to be missed.
What: Harmony
Where: Nandalal Bose Gallery, ICCR, Kolkata
When: September 14-16, 2023; 4 pm – 8 pm