Art and Photography exhibition hosted at ICCR from Sep 14-16

All art and photography lovers, here is your chance to see the unique amalgamation of poetry and photography through the art and photography exhibition organised by Anthellion School of Art titled Harmony. With displays from inter-disciplinary artiste Prajna Dutta and photographer Sonali Sarkar, the exhibition at Nandalal Bose Gallery at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) promises to be a visual and literary treat emitting emotions through effortless narratives. It is sure not to be missed.

What: Harmony

Where: Nandalal Bose Gallery, ICCR, Kolkata

When: September 14-16, 2023; 4 pm – 8 pm