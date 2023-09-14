Home Events Kolkata

Art and Photography exhibition hosted at ICCR from Sep 14-16

Displaying artists Prajna Dutta and Sonali Sarkar fuse photographs and poems

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  14th September 2023 11:20 AM   |   Published :   |  14th September 2023 11:20 AM
Anthellion School of Art's Verse Exposures exhibition, featuring inter-disciplinary artists Prajna Dutta and Sonali Sarkar, will be held at Nandalal Bose Gallery, Kolkata, from September 14-16, 2023.

All art and photography lovers, here is your chance to see the unique amalgamation of poetry and photography through the art and photography exhibition organised by Anthellion School of Art titled Harmony. With displays from inter-disciplinary artiste Prajna Dutta and photographer Sonali Sarkar, the exhibition at Nandalal Bose Gallery at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) promises to be a visual and literary treat emitting emotions through effortless narratives. It is sure not to be missed.

What: Harmony

Where: Nandalal Bose Gallery, ICCR, Kolkata

When: September 14-16, 2023; 4 pm – 8 pm 

