Bari Kothi and Karwaan Heritage host Sangam on September 22-23

All history, heritage, and culture enthusiasts head to Bari Kothi for Sangam: Celebrating Bengali Art, Literature, and Culture. Bari Kothi and Karwaan Heritage jointly host this heritage festival with an exceptional line-up of speakers including Pushpesh Pant, Sadaf Hussain, Indrapramit Roy, Kanad Sinha, Eshan Sharma, and Darshan Dudhoria. Ranabir Chakravarti and Ratnabali Chatterjee will inaugurate the festival. The Festival aims to connect like-minded people and their love for heritage through dialogues around art, literature, poetry, music, and more. It is open to all with age no bar, but prior registration is required.

What: Sangam

When: September 22 – 23, 2023

Where: Bari Kothi, Azimganj, Murshidabad

To Register: Call +91 9051200800